Discovery's Sharks Swim in FLO

Qualcomm's FLO TV mobile TV service, formerly known as MediaFLO, will launch tomorrow a temporary channel tied to Discovery Channel's long-running "Shark Week" programming event, which starts on the cable network Sunday, Aug. 2 and runs through Friday, Aug. 7.

The "Shark Week" channel on FLO TV, which will run through Aug. 14, will offer shark enthusiasts four full-length premiere programs from this year's Discovery Channel line-up, in addition to popular programs featured during previous Shark Weeks. This year marks the 22nd year of the Discovery programming event.

The deal is significant in that Discovery is not one of FLO TV's full-time programming partners, which include CBS, CBS College Sports, CBS News, CNBC, Comedy Central, ESPN, ESPNEWS, ESPN2, Fox, Fox News, Fox Sports, MSNBC, MTV, NBC, NBC2Go, NBC News, NBC Sports and Nickelodeon.

"For 22 years, ‘Shark Week' has been a fan favorite and brand defining event for Discovery Channel," said Rebecca Glashow, SVP of Digital Media Distribution for Discovery Communications, in a statement. "By collaborating with FLO TV, we can extend this annual rite of summer to a whole new audience and bring fans another way to enjoy ‘Shark Week' with the high-quality mobile viewing experience that FLO TV offers."

Programming available on FLO TV's ‘Shark Week' Mobile Channel includes the shows "Day of the Shark 2", "Great White Appetite", "Shark After Dark", "Sharkbite Summer", "Shark Attack: A Boy's Fight to Survive", and "Sharks: A Family Affair".