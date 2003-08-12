Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ off to strong start
Discovery Channel kicked off its latest "Shark Week"stunt Sunday night
with a special, Anatomy of a Shark Bite, which earned a strong 2.2 rating
and nearly 2 million viewers.
It was Discovery's best Shark Week premiere since 1991.
Discovery should get a good number for Thursday's Shark Week special,
Sharks Under Glass, featuring supermodel Heidi Klum's adventures diving
with sharks in the Caribbean.
