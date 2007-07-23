Discovery’s Planet Green Names Two Execs

Discovery has announced that Annie Howell and Dan Russell will be joining Planet Green’s executive team.

Howell, who was previously senior VP of communications for Discovery’s US Networks division, will become senior VP of communications, public affairs and talent management for the green net.

Russell, who was previously VP of programming for Discovery Health, will become VP of programming for the new channel.

“Annie and Dan are two of the best in the business. Annie has shown incredible vision and leadership in her oversight of all public outreach related to Discovery’s portfolio of networks – building relationships with press, forging new partnerships with key organizations and strengthening the presence and value of our brands,” said Planet Green President and General Manager Eileen O’Neill, to whom Howell and Russell will report. “Dan possesses an incredible breadth of expertise in all aspects of programming. With his deep company experience and acute business skills at the helm of programming, Planet Green will be best aligned for this tremendous period of growth.”

Planet Green is a cross-platform green initiative, with the centerpiece being a 24-hour television network dedicated to green lifestyle programming. The channel is expected to launch in early 2008.