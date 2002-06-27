Discovery's Monster scares up viewers
Discovery Channel notched monster ratings for a special where cars are
turned into supervehicles.
Monster Garage earned an average 2.3 rating for four episodes June 23.
The series challenges teams of mechanics, engineers and designers, armed with
$3,000, to transform cars into utility vehicles, like garbage and fire trucks, in
one week.
Monster Garage will return to Discovery this fall as a regular series.
