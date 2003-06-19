Discovery's Miller steps down
Discovery Networks marketing chief Chris Miller is exiting the company.
Miller, who had been in the job since 2001, had been commuting from New York
City to Discovery's Maryland headquarters.
She joined Discovery in 2000 from the Magazine Publishers of America.
Discovery is conducting a search for her replacement.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.