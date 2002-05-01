Discovery's credits scrap a go

Discovery Networks U.S. is moving forward with plans to drop credit rolls from

some of its programming, but the decision will be up to show producers.

Discovery contended that 30 percent of viewers defect from its channels when

credits roll.

To keep viewers, the programmer proposed replacing credits with a short production

company logo and posting long-form credits on its Web site. Viewers would be

directed on-air to the Web site for more information.

Under Discovery's plan, producers can elect traditional credits or the new

option, which could roll out in the third quarter.

Discovery presented its idea to nearly 100 producers. Executives said the

majority are responsive to the new, scaled-back version.

At issue for many nonfiction producers, though, is the fact that credits are regarded

as critical for business and networking.