Discovery's credits scrap a go
Discovery Networks U.S. is moving forward with plans to drop credit rolls from
some of its programming, but the decision will be up to show producers.
Discovery contended that 30 percent of viewers defect from its channels when
credits roll.
To keep viewers, the programmer proposed replacing credits with a short production
company logo and posting long-form credits on its Web site. Viewers would be
directed on-air to the Web site for more information.
Under Discovery's plan, producers can elect traditional credits or the new
option, which could roll out in the third quarter.
Discovery presented its idea to nearly 100 producers. Executives said the
majority are responsive to the new, scaled-back version.
At issue for many nonfiction producers, though, is the fact that credits are regarded
as critical for business and networking.
