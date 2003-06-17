Discovery's Cavemen lift net

Discovery Channel got a much-needed lift June 15 from its latest big

special, Walking with Cavemen.

The two-hour show scored a 3.7 rating, helping Discovery to a 1.3 average

with 1.6 million viewers in prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research for

the week of June 9-15.

Disney Channel grabbed the best ratings last week, notching a 2.2 average

in prime time with 2.6 million viewers. Its The Even Stevens Movie posted a 3.5

rating June 13.

Among ad-supported cable networks, Turner Network Television was on top with a 1.7 prime-time average

and 2.1 million viewers.

Strong Law & Order ratings continue to fuel TNT's prime-time

marks.

USA Network and Lifetime Television followed, each with 1.7 ratings.

USA averaged more viewers, though, with 2 million compared

with Lifetime's 1.7 million.

USA scored a strong 3.7 rating for its airing of Meet the Parents June

15; a late-night replay contributed a 2.4 rating.

Nickelodeon, with a 1.6 rating and 1.9 million viewers, rounded out the top

five in household ratings.