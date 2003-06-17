Discovery's Cavemen lift net
Discovery Channel got a much-needed lift June 15 from its latest big
special, Walking with Cavemen.
The two-hour show scored a 3.7 rating, helping Discovery to a 1.3 average
with 1.6 million viewers in prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research for
the week of June 9-15.
Disney Channel grabbed the best ratings last week, notching a 2.2 average
in prime time with 2.6 million viewers. Its The Even Stevens Movie posted a 3.5
rating June 13.
Among ad-supported cable networks, Turner Network Television was on top with a 1.7 prime-time average
and 2.1 million viewers.
Strong Law & Order ratings continue to fuel TNT's prime-time
marks.
USA Network and Lifetime Television followed, each with 1.7 ratings.
USA averaged more viewers, though, with 2 million compared
with Lifetime's 1.7 million.
USA scored a strong 3.7 rating for its airing of Meet the Parents June
15; a late-night replay contributed a 2.4 rating.
Nickelodeon, with a 1.6 rating and 1.9 million viewers, rounded out the top
five in household ratings.
