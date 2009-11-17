Discovery/Hasbro Network Adds Four Execs

The upcoming Discovery/Hasbro joint venture channel has added four senior executives to the team, the company says.

Amber Fredman-Tarshis is coming on board as CMO, Dan Pimentel as CFO, Brooke Goldstein as senior VP of ad sales and Lorrie Copeland as senior VP of consumer insights and research. The executives will report to the venture's president and CEO Margaret Loesch.

Fredman-Tarshis comes to the joint venture from Victoria's Secret, where she served as VP of marketing. She also served as VP of global brand management for Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Pimentel comes to the channel from Discovery's commerce division, where he served as VP.

Goldstein had been a managing partner at Mediacom Communications before moving to the new channel.

Copeland comes to the venture from Hasbro, where she had been senior VP and head of consumer insights.

"The additions of Amber, Dan, Brooke and Lorrie to our team solidify the foundation of this new children's network," said Loesch. "Each of them is a leader in the industry and among the best and brightest in their fields. Their expertise and hard work will help build a world-class, family-friendly destination for children featuring compelling storytelling, strong characters and engaging brands."

The channel already has a senior VP of programming, Donna Ebbs, who it hired in September.

The still unnamed network, which will take over the channel space currently occupied by Discovery Kids, is expected to launch in late 2010.