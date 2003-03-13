Discovery ups Stinchcomb

Discovery Networks U.S. veteran Clint Stinchcomb has been tapped to lead

the company's high-definition and on-demand programming ventures.

Stinchcomb is now senior vice president and general manager for Discovery HD

Theater, the programmer's new high-definition channel.

The post also puts him in charge of Discovery's video-on-demand and

subscription-VOD projects.

Stinchcomb, who has been with Discovery for 11 years, was most recently VP of new-media affiliate sales and marketing.

He replaces John Ford, who left the company last month.