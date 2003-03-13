Discovery ups Stinchcomb
Discovery Networks U.S. veteran Clint Stinchcomb has been tapped to lead
the company's high-definition and on-demand programming ventures.
Stinchcomb is now senior vice president and general manager for Discovery HD
Theater, the programmer's new high-definition channel.
The post also puts him in charge of Discovery's video-on-demand and
subscription-VOD projects.
Stinchcomb, who has been with Discovery for 11 years, was most recently VP of new-media affiliate sales and marketing.
He replaces John Ford, who left the company last month.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.