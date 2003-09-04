Discovery Times to present News Emmys
Discovery Times Channel will play host to next year's News and Documentary
Emmy Awards.
The cable network will air the awards a few weeks after their Sept. 14, 2004,
presentation.
Next year marks the awards' 25th anniversary.
