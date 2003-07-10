Discovery Times explores current events
Discovery Times Channel will tackle domestic and international current
events with a host of new original specials.
Upcoming programs include Subway Stories, a look at underground life
in New York’s subway system, airing in October.
Debuting Aug. 19 will be Children of the State, investigating the plight of
children in North Korea.
And Raising the Flag, which airs July 29, will discuss the April
day when the American flag was briefly raised in Baghdad, Iraq, and what the United States can
learn from past nation-building campaigns in American history.
