Discovery Times explores current events

Discovery Times Channel will tackle domestic and international current

events with a host of new original specials.

Upcoming programs include Subway Stories, a look at underground life

in New York’s subway system, airing in October.

Debuting Aug. 19 will be Children of the State, investigating the plight of

children in North Korea.

And Raising the Flag, which airs July 29, will discuss the April

day when the American flag was briefly raised in Baghdad, Iraq, and what the United States can

learn from past nation-building campaigns in American history.