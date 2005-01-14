Discovery Thinks Big

From the "Greatest American" to King Crabs to giant lizards, outsized personalities and mega-storytelling are the "watch"-words for a new programming slate from Discovery Networks U.S.

It's still all good, clean, fun says Billy Campbell, President of Discovery Networks, U.S.

"The nice thing about working for Discovery is that I don't feel compelled to ask our viewers 'Who's your daddy,' he told a room full of critics at TCA. 'And I can usually keep wardrobe malfunctions to a minimum."

The network is partnering with AOL to collect online votes for the "Greatest American" of all time, with the top candidates profiled in a seven-hour series by the same name beginning in May.

Ten-part series Deadliest Catch will premiere on the Discovery Channel in April, tracing Alaskan crab fishermen as they brave waves and wind to harvest as many King Crabs as possible in a limited season.

In April, TLC offers up Sheer Dallas, a six-episode look at some of the city's most over-the-top upper crust socialites. The show premieres April 15 at 10 p.m. and is narrated by Dallas star Larry Hagman.

Animal Planet will take a walk with dragons, premiering a special on the scaly green gians March 20 from 8 to 9:30, combining CGI animation and special effects to bring to life the mythical creatures.

Buggin' with Ruud, a weekly look at the world of insects with entymologist Ruud Kleinpaste, debuts on Animal Planet June 15 at 9 p.m. as part of the network's Wild Wednesdays programming block.

