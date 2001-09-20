Discovery terrorism doc pulls big numbers

Discovery drew 16 million viewers to a special documentary Wednesday evening exploring the background of last week's terrorist attacks .

Behind the Terror: Understanding the Enemy, scored a 3.4 rating on the Discovery Channel, a 2.2 rating on TLC and a .94 on the Travel Channel, according to overnight Nielsen numbers. The commercial-free special, hosted by NBC newsman Forrest Sawyer, explores international terrorism and investigates the Sept. 11 attacks. "People want to understand the news and get perspective on it," said John Ford, head of Discovery's content group. "It [the show] struck a nerve and filled in the gaps."

Terror was the 14th highest-rated show in Discovery Channel history and ranked 20th on TLC's most-watched list. The special also aired on five other Discovery sister nets, including Discovery Health and BBC America, which do not receive Nielsen ratings. - Allison Romano