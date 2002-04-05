Discovery teams with Times on channel

The New York Times Company ponied up $100 million for a 50 percent stake in

Discovery Networks' diginet Discovery Civilization.

Discovery will retain control and manage the channel, which it launched in

1996.

The Times Co., already a supplier of non-fiction programming, approached

Discovery about ten months ago, looking to get a toe hold in the cable

business.

'Civilization fit best with subject matters The New York Times is known for, like contemporary history and current events,' said

Discovery's EVP of Strategy and Development Donald Baer.

The Times name may eventually be worked in the channel's name.

Under the deal, a new board of directors and an

editorial board will be created.

A separate five-year content agreement makes Times Co. a official programming

supplier and production partner across Discovery's networks.