Discovery Teams With Snap on Olympic Content in Europe

Discovery Communications’ Eurosport unit and Snap formed an agreement to create Olympic content for Europe on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

The companies said it was Snap’s first multi-language European deal.

The plan is to attract younger viewers with mobile content offering behind-the-scenes action from Olympic events including snowboarding, downhill and freestyle skiing and ice hockey.

Discovery’s ad sales teams across Europe will be able to offer brands the opportunity to reach younger, digitally minded viewers through Snap ad packages.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement and passion of the Olympic Games directly to Snap’s dynamic and engaged younger audience, allowing Discovery to deliver on its promise to bring the Games to more people across more screens in Europe than ever before" said Michael Lang, president, international development and digital for Discovery International. “This partnership delivers original content, through Discovery’s unparalleled and innovative storytelling of the Olympic Games, to one of the most powerful and influential social media platforms in the world.”

“Snapchat gives sports fans an unparalleled way to experience the Olympic Games and engage with their favorite athletes and teams. Discovery has already been a great collaborator for us, reimagining their iconic Shark Week franchise into a Show for Snapchat,” said Ben Schwerin, vice president of partnerships for Snap. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership to give Snapchatters across Europe the best Olympic Games experience possible.”

Discovery and Snapchat already work together in the U.S. where Discovery creates mobile shows for Snapchat’s Discovery platforms. During Discovery’s Shark Week, 17 million viewers watch Shark Week on Snapchat.

Snapchat is used by 57 million people daily in Europe, the company said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the ‘The Home of the Olympics’ on Snapchat in Europe, and to give our Olympics sponsors and advertising partners exclusive access to the audiences and conversations that only Snapchat can deliver during one of 2018’s most high-profile sporting events,” said Jonathan Davies, managing director, International advertising partnerships for Discovery and Eurosport.