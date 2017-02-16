Discovery to Create Shows for Snapchat Discover

Discovery Communications said it made a deal with Snap to develop shows for Snapchat's Discover platform.



Discovery will be creating short-form mobile video for Snapchat. Some will be original ideas, while others will be based on popular properties like Shark Week and Mythbusters.



Many traditional content companies have been developing content for Snapchat as a way to reach a young mobile audience.



The two companies will also collaborate ways to sell advertising that takes advantage of Discovery's client roster and Snapchat's ad technology and formats.



"We're thrilled to introduce our iconic Discovery content to the Snapchat community," said Paul Guyardo, chief commercial officer, Discovery Communications. "There are few other platforms as dynamic and engaging, especially among younger audiences."



"Discovery are world-class storytellers who have turned unlikely subjects into cultural phenomena," said Nick Bell, VP of content at Snap. "We have seen what they can do when developing and producing creative concepts for TV and we're excited to see what's in store as they apply their talent and expertise to this new medium."