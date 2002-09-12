Discovery to tap AP footage
Discovery Networks U.S. will gain access to a trove of archival video through
a new partnership with the Associated Press' television arm.
Discovery plans
to use AP Television Network footage in original productions and co-productions.
As incentive to make APTN a preferred supplier, Discovery will receive volume
discounts on some footage.
