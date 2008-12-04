Discovery Taking Investigation Discovery Abroad

Discovery Communications is taking its Investigation Discovery brand international. The company is launching a 24-hour Investigation Discovery in the United Kingdom in January.



“International consumer interest in investigative programming is robust and growing,” said Greg Ricca, President and CEO, Discovery Networks International, announcing the expansion. “Investigation Discovery will strengthen our best-in-class portfolio of international networks by engaging new audiences with intriguing, quality content that only Discovery can provide with credibility and remarkable storytelling.”

Discovery Times was rebranded as Investigation Discovery in January of this year, focusing on investigations, forensics and other crime and human nature related programming.



The UK network will launch January 20 with a new series, Serial Killers, which will examine through archival footage and reenactments some of the world’s most famous serial killers.