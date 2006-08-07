Discovery Takes a Walk on the WAP Side

Discovery Communications has launched its first wireless access protocol--or WAP--portal, a direct-to-consumer mobile Website that will allow consumers to download wallpapers, ringtones, podcasts and other features directly to their cellphones. Available on any U.S. network at the mobile URL discoverymobile.com, the portal is designed to complement Discovery's television networks with brand extensions.

The portal's offerings, available for $1.99 per download, are from programming on Discovery's suite of cable networks, including TLC's Miami Ink, Discovery Channel's Shark Week and Animal Planet's The Crocodile Hunter. Also on the portal are daily Discovery News text reports, fan sites with exclusive video clips, and short-form clips of shows.

Discovery has previously launched several WAP portals abroad, in the UK and throughout Latin America and is set to roll out a 24-hour short-form mobile programming channel, Discovery Mobile, later this quarter. Other television networks have begun launching WAP sites as well, including NBC Universal's Bravo.