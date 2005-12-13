Discovery Takes Flight Training

TV trays in the locked and upright position, please. Discovery’s Travel Channel is taking to the skies with its latest series, Flight Attendant School.

The half-hour show, which takes off Jan. 12 with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET, follows students through a six-week flight-attendant training program at Frontier Airlines.

It tracks a class of 40 as they are put through training drills and exams, focusing on a group of eight who bunk together during the program. Travel plans 18 episodes.

A&E paved the way in the airline reality genre; its Airline, about the staff and crew of Southwest Airlines, ran for three installments beginning in January 2004.

Travel Channel averaged 401,000 total viewers in prime during November, up 6% from last year.