Discovery Takes Flight Training
By Anne Becker
TV trays in the locked and upright position, please. Discovery’s Travel Channel is taking to the skies with its latest series, Flight Attendant School.
The half-hour show, which takes off Jan. 12 with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET, follows students through a six-week flight-attendant training program at Frontier Airlines.
It tracks a class of 40 as they are put through training drills and exams, focusing on a group of eight who bunk together during the program. Travel plans 18 episodes.
A&E paved the way in the airline reality genre; its Airline, about the staff and crew of Southwest Airlines, ran for three installments beginning in January 2004.
Travel Channel averaged 401,000 total viewers in prime during November, up 6% from last year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.