Discovery to Take Over London Uplink Center

Discovery Communications has reached an

agreement with Ascent Media Group to take over the London uplink center that Ascent

built to support Discovery's European operations but will continue outsourcing

technical operations for its networks in Asia to Ascent, the companies

announced Tuesday.

Discovery has signed a non-binding

Letter of Intent to transfer ownership of Ascent's Chiswick Park facility in

London to Discovery effective February, 2010, while extending Ascent's role as

Discovery's technology solutions provider in Asia, offering origination,

uplink, post production and disaster recovery services out of Singapore. As

part of the deal, Discovery will also participate on a trial basis as a content

seller in Ascent's Global Media Exchange (GMX), the online media marketplace

Ascent founded in 2008.

Financial terms of the deal remain

subject to final negotiations, and completion of the transaction is subject to

approval by both Ascent's and Discovery's boards and negotiation of binding,

definitive agreements.

In 2005, Discovery retained Ascent

Media to design, build and operate its London-based facility, which has the capacity

to deliver over 60 television channels in the U.K., Europe, Africa and the

Middle East. The 10,000-square foot server-based facility was designed to

accommodate emerging formats including HD television, 3G mobile technologies

and broadband content delivery. Over the course of five years, Ascent has

launched more than 50 channels on Discovery's behalf.

"We designed and built the

Discovery Networks Europe facility solely for Discovery's purpose," said

Ascent Media CEO Jose Royo in a statement. "After providing comprehensive

operational support for the last five years, now is the perfect time to turn

over the operation to Discovery. We wish them great success with the

facility."

Taking

ownership of the Chiswick Park facility makes sense for Discovery for

several reasons, says Discovery Chief Media Technology Officer John

Honeycutt. The facility is actually located within a large office

building that serves as Discovery's European headquarters and houses

some 400-odd employees, and taking it over will allow the playout

operation to connect to other departments, such as editing systems in

creative services.

While Ascent built the facility as Discovery was

growing a relatively young European operation, that business is now

established and Discovery has the necessary technical expertise

in-house to run it. And owning the facility will also give Discovery

more flexibility as it expands into more on-demand and online

distribution of its content.

"We can do this ourselves and be

more efficient," says Honeycutt. "That's not only on the core TV

origination side. The real opportunity is about integration of this

into the wider business."

Moreover, Discovery was the only client

for the Ascent facility at Chiswick, while at Ascent's Singapore

facility (formerly Group W's Asia Broadcast Center) there are multiple

clients, including MTV and ESPN. That provides for economies of scale

as Ascent invests in additional people or new equipment in Singapore,

says Honeycutt, that it wouldn't get in Chiswick. Thus, the decision to

"insource" versus "outsource" in London was easy, said Honeycutt.

"The

fundamental difference between the situation in Chiswick and the

facility in Singapore is it's a dedicated facility with us as the only

client, and it's inside our office space," he says.

Discovery's relationship with Ascent in Singapore will stay the same, adds Honeycutt, and is planned to run through 2014.