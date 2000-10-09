Discovery Sunday Discovery

Viewers 18-34 Men: 211,750

Viewers 18-34 Women: 178,500

Viewers 18-34 All: 390,350

Discovery Sunday has been such a success for the network that it was expanded from two to three hours. The anthology show enables Discovery to unveil its high-profile documentaries as well as to repeat presentations of its more popular programs.Discovery Sunday ranks 11th with all viewers age 18 to 34. And the show receives an average rating of 1.35, says Discovery. It has been on the air since 1994 and runs from 8 to 11 p.m.