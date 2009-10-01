Discovery Slates Evolution Special

Discovery Channel has slated a two-hour special and one-hour roundtable discussion exploring and explaining "Ardi" a hominid skeleton that is the subject of a paper in the October edition of the journal Science.

The researchers behind the paper say that Ardi is the oldest discovered skeleton from within the Hominid branch of primates, to which humans belong.

The two-hour special Discovering Ardi will air October 11 from 9-11 p.m., and will be followed by a one-hour roundtable Explaining Ardi, hosted by former CNN and CBS anchor Paula Zahn and produced in collaboration with CBS News. Zahn has a development deal with Discovery sister network Investigation Discovery.

Discovery competitor History ran a similarly quick turnaround documentary about another fossil find, the 47 million year-old Ida. That special, which was controversially dubbed The Link, implying Ida was a so-called "missing link" in human evolution, drew just over 2 million viewers for History.