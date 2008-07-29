Discovery, Siemens Team Up for Science Education

Discovery Communications partnered with the Siemens Foundation and the National Science Teachers Association on a new educational program that focuses on environmental sustainability.

Called the “Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge,” the partnership is centered on state education standards and tailored to match students’ growing comprehension abilities from kindergarten through high school.

The program is scheduled to begin in September, with a national and middle-school competition in which teams will develop innovative green solutions for local environmental issues in their communities.

“Education and the environment have always been part of Discovery’s core mission and we are proud to be a partner in encouraging students to learn about and create sustainable solutions through the ‘Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge,’” Discovery Communications president and CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

The Siemens We Can Change the World Challenge will transform citizens into participants for a greener tomorrow by helping young students understand the basic concepts of sustainability and why it’s important to protect the environment.