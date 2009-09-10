Discovery Sets Multimillion Dollar ‘Curiosity' Series

Discovery is embarking on what it is calling its most ambitious original project to date, a five-year, 60-part series Curiosity: The Questions of Our Life. The series will air new installments once a month beginning in January 2011, in the plush 8 p.m. Sunday timeslot.

John Hendricks, who founded Discovery Communications in 1985 and currently serves as its chairman, is serving as the brains behind the series.

Each one hour episode will focus on a fundamental question about the world around us, such as "What is consciousness?" "How will nanotechnology change the future?" or "How many people can our planet support?" with a bevy of bonus material available online to encourage viewers to "deep dive" into the subject after watching the program.

Discovery is working on finalizing the questions to be asked, and will also be approaching a stable of non-fiction producers to help with individual episodes.

"It gives me a hunting license to get the best of the best [of non-fiction producers]" says Carole Tomko, the president of Discovery Studios, which is producing Curiosity.

While the network will likely leverage its vast programming library, it says most of the material for the new show will be original.

"We certainly have a bunch of great programming and content in [the library], but the majority of this will be fresh, brand new and created specifically for the program," Tomko says.

Discovery Education will launch a companion initiative comprised of standards-aligned K-12 educational content, which will be made available to educators.

