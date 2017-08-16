Discovery Scores Sports Streaming Deal With Amazon in Germany, Austria

Discovery Communications said it reached a deal that gives Amazon Prime members in Germany and Austria access to Eurosport’s live sports content, effective Wednesday.



The agreement lets subscribers stream events including Bundesliga soccer matches, Grand Slam tennis events, and the Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang in 2018 for 4.99 Euros, or $5.84, per month.



The events will be available live and on demand from the Eurosport Player through the Amazon Channels streaming service.



Earlier this year, Amazon launched Eurosport and Discovery channels in the U.K.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



“We are delighted to offer our millions of Prime members in Germany and Austria access to live premium sports, including Bundesliga football on Eurosport Player via Amazon Channels,” said Alex Green, Managing Director of Amazon Channels Europe. “At 4.99 Euros per month, with no long-term commitment and cancellable anytime, Prime members can enjoy Bundesliga matches and other premium sports at exceptional value and in the most flexible and easy way across all of their favorite devices and screens. This is great news for sports fans.”