Discovery Invests in Here Be Dragons

Here Be Dragons, a studio focused on virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality, said it has closed a $10 million A round led by Discovery Communications.



The round also included participation from David Droga, creative chairman and founder of Droga5, and David Jones, founder of You & Mr. Jones.



Here Be Dragons said it will use the funds to invest in creative services and “ideation” for VR, AR and MR. The A-round comes on the heels of project premieres from Here Be Dragons such as Dispatch at the Venice Film Festival, Tree at the Sundance Film Festival, The Protectors: Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes with Kathryn Bigelow, and Sessions: The Legion Mixed Reality Experience at Comic Con for FX Networks, among others.



