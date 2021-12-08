Discovery, Samsung Team Up On Tiger Conservation With Short Film

Discovery, Inc. and Samsung are teaming up on an initiative tied to Discovery’s Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers), which is designed to help protect and conserve tigers in the wild. A short film entitled Eye to Eye with the Tiger was produced to build awareness for the initiative. The five-minute film follows wildlife photographer Yashas Narayan as he journeys through India on a mission to track, film and photograph a tiger in the wild.

Discovery launched Project C.A.T. in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), focusing on tiger habitat across India, Bhutan and Russia. Discovery is working toward the goal of conservation groups to double the wild tiger population by 2022.

“Discovery is a purpose-driven company with a strong commitment to conservation and protecting wildlife. Tigers are among the most revered species on the planet and today we extend our mission to ensure a future for tigers so there will always be stories to tell through this first of its kind partnership with Samsung and Project C.A.T.,” said Jessica Beatus, global VP, standards and social good, Discovery.

Vikram Singh directed Eye to Eye with the Tiger, which was shot with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. “Guided by a local conservationist, Narayan searches for tiger tracks and takes note of signs from prey species as he gets closer to the moment he will see a tiger while taking video footage and still images simultaneously with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,” said Discovery. “The film reaches its climax when Narayan comes face to face with a tiger hunting prey, a shot that encapsulates the beauty of this animal and brings to life the purpose of the mission of Project C.A.T.”

Jung Suh, VP and head of global digital marketing group, mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, said the corporation is “very pleased to be collaborating with Discovery to enlighten the importance of tiger conservation and to be a part of the campaign by capturing the scenes with Galaxy S21 Ultra. Through our collaboration, we look forward to both showcasing the beauty of one of the world’s most majestic animals with our super high-resolution camera whilst simultaneously raising awareness around the importance of the conservation of tigers in the years to come.”

Photographer Narayan noted that "the jungle is full of symbiotic relationships. It's remarkable to see how animals depend on each other. I am delighted to have captured some raw moments that emphasize how important tigers are in the circle of life.”