Discovery’s Car Guy Craig Coffman Promoted to Senior VP

Discovery Channel promoted Craig Coffman to senior VP of production and development, motor content.

Coffman, who had been VP of production, will expand his responsibilities for creating and developing Discovery’s auto-related programming.

He helped build Discovery Channel’s Motor Mondays block and oversees the network’s series Fast N’ Loud, Street Outlaws, Street Outlaws: New Orleans and Diesel Brothers.

"Craig is a gifted storyteller and has a deep knowledge about the motor industry like no one else,” said Denise Contis, executive VP, development and production for Discovery Channel. “He continues to create motor programming that is not just informative, but entertaining. He knows what resonates with viewers and continues to create some of the top-rated motor shows on television.”

Coffman reports to Contis.

Before joining Discovery, Coffman was executive producer, director and writer for series on National Geographic, TLC, History Channel and Food Network. In the 1990s, his production company, DVTV, produced programs and promotions for MTV, Showtime, HBO, Comedy Central, AMC, Lifetime and Nickelodeon.