Discovery revises credit plans

Discovery Networks U.S. has revised its plans for scaling back program

credits on its cable networks.

The company now wants to offer producers either the traditional credit roll

or 20 seconds of credits during the opening 30 seconds of a show.

Discovery staffers would be named in the credits.

In April, Discovery unveiled a plan to alternatively make

credits available on its Web site

.

That option was nixed because it 'created a high level of anxiety,' Discovery

officials said.

The company doesn't yet know how many producers will elect for its newest

option.

Discovery contended that viewers flee when credits roll at the end of shows and

many never return.

Some producers, though, view credits as business

collateral, and they expressed dismay at the idea of removing credits from the

screen altogether.