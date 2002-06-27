Discovery revises credit plans
Discovery Networks U.S. has revised its plans for scaling back program
credits on its cable networks.
The company now wants to offer producers either the traditional credit roll
or 20 seconds of credits during the opening 30 seconds of a show.
Discovery staffers would be named in the credits.
In April, Discovery unveiled a plan to alternatively make
credits available on its Web site
.
That option was nixed because it 'created a high level of anxiety,' Discovery
officials said.
The company doesn't yet know how many producers will elect for its newest
option.
Discovery contended that viewers flee when credits roll at the end of shows and
many never return.
Some producers, though, view credits as business
collateral, and they expressed dismay at the idea of removing credits from the
screen altogether.
