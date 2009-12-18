Discovery Reorganizes U.S. Networks

Just a few weeks after naming Peter Liguori its new COO,

Discovery is reorganizing the senior executive structure at its U.S.

networks.

As part of the reorg, Discovery Channel President and GM

John Ford will step down, with Discovery's emerging networks' chief Clark

Bunting becoming president and GM of Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

Debbie Myers will remain GM of Science Channel, reporting to Bunting.

Henry Schleiff, who joined the company as president and GM

of Investigation Discovery in August, will also take responsibility for

Military Channel and HD Theater.

Laura Michalchyshyn, who took over Planet Green in February,

will add FitTV and Discovery Health (until it becomes OWN in 2011) to her

plate.

Carole Tomko, who had been in charge of Discovery Studios, FitTV and Discovery

Health, will shift her focus entirely to Discovery Studios in advance of production of Discovery's five-year Curiosity series.

Animal Planet President and GM Marjorie Kaplan and TLC President

and GM Eileen O'Neill will remain in their current roles.

The programming moves are meant to align networks with

similar audiences and programming under a more unified leadership.

Bunting, Schleiff, Michalchyshyn, O'Neill and Kaplan will

continue to report to Discovery CEO David Zaslav, with Tomko now reporting to

Liguori.

Elsewhere, David Leavy, executive VP of corporate affairs

and global communications, will add oversight of government relations, and CFO

Brad Singer will now oversee the Enterprise Operational Services group.

"Across our portfolio, Discovery's U.S. networks

have delivered solid ratings strength and revenue growth over the past year,"

said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Communications. "With today's

announcement, we are recognizing the inherent operational efficiencies that

exist between our brands and getting the most from the exceptional creative

talent we have on our roster.

I am confident that the changes announced today will enable

us to further strengthen our content pipeline, build a more efficient

operational structure, and better exploit the company's valuable beachfront

real estate," he added.