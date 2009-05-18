Discovery Renews 'Storm Chasers' For Fall

Discovery Channel has renewed Storm Chasers for fall.

It will be the third season for the show from Original Media. Production has already begun on the new episodes, timed with the spring storm season in Tornado Alley.

The show follows professional storm chasers who try to get close enough to capture data on the storms without becoming part of the data themselves. "Storm Chasers is truly can’t-look-away television," said Discovery President John Ford, putting a tornadic spin on the NBC must-see moniker.

Original Media's other credits include the upcoming NBC series, The Philanthropist and LA Ink as well as independent film The Squid and the Whale.