Discovery to Relaunch The Health Network

Discovery Networks U.S. is preparing to relaunch The Health Network, which it acquired from Fox Cable Networks Group in 2001.

Beginning Jan. 1, the channel will be FitTV, a fitness channel with exercise and health shows. Carole Tomko, most recently vice president of production for Animal Planet, will be the network's first general manager.

When it relaunches, FitTV will count about 30 million subscribers on a mix of digital and basic carriage inherited from its THN days.

The network will partner with fitness guru Jake Steinfeld for some programming, including some shows under the Body by Jake

tag.