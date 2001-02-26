Trending

DISCOVERY RATTLES RANKS

The consultants are loose, and they're overhauling Discovery Communications' management ranks, The results seem to be more a realignment than a bloodletting.

Certain businesses that had operated as separate units are now back under the networks. In addition, the company has created a "content board" overseeing such things as branding strategies, programming, and marketing. DCI Chairman John Hendricks will head the board and seven senior executives will sit on it.