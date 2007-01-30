Discovery Pushes Puppy Site

Add Puppy Bowl II to the list of counterprogramming gambits by cable channels up against the Super Bowl Feb. 4.

Animal Planet will feature a passle of puppies reproducing a gridiron contest. Animal Planet owner Discovery Communicatons will take the opportunity to cross-promote its newly acquired Petfinder.com, a database of adoptable pets.

The Puppy Bowl will feature several puppies adopted through the Web site, "serving as walking [and friskily bounding] Petfinder.com ads." Plugs for the site will also include pop-up ads and commentary about the site.