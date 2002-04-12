Discovery to pull credits
Discovery Networks U.S. will likely remove production credits from many shows on
its cable networks beginning this summer in a move to retain more viewers.
While credits are a "revered form of business-to-business communication" for
the production community, chief of Discovery's content group John Ford said, 30
percent of viewers flee when credits roll and never return.
Discovery is offering to put credits on its Web sites instead.
Discovery executives have been presenting plans to producers, and Ford downplayed
resistance. "If we are not successful, they are not successful. We're in this
together," he said.
Some credits will remain due to existing contracts and union agreements. And
any fictional programming, like Animal Planet's original movies, will also stick
to credit rolls.
