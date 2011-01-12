Discovery Promotes Three Top Programmers

In a management restructuring at Discovery Communications,

The entire memo can be read below:

PROMOTIONS AND

RESTRUCTURING AT U.S. NETWORKS: A MESSAGE FROM DAVID ZASLAV

As we kick off 2011, making Discovery the most creative media company in the

world continues to be my top aspiration, and our strategic goal remains the

same: moving Discovery from a company with the strongest distribution in the

world to a company with the best creative content as well.

Over the past several weeks, I have evaluated how we can develop the most

dynamic creative processes, the most innovative leaders and the most effective

organizational structure to encourage risk taking across our programming and

marketing.



This core objective requires the very best creative leadership at the helm of

our U.S. brands, so I am expanding the roles for three of our top creative

executives.



First, I am proud to announce that Eileen O'Neill has been named Group

President, Discovery and TLC Networks, which will merge our two domestic

flagship channels into one new business unit. Clark Bunting will continue

to lead Discovery Channel as President and General Manager, reporting to

Eileen. In addition, Eileen will soon name a General Manager of TLC to

oversee day-to-day programming and production. Edward Sabin, TLC's Chief

Operating Officer, will serve as acting General Manager while a full search is

conducted.



Secondly, Marjorie Kaplan will become President, Animal Planet and Science

Networks, overseeing this new business unit. Debbie Myers, General

Manager of Science Channel, will now report directly to Marjorie.



Finally, Henry Schleiff, President and General Manager of ID and Military

Networks, will assume new responsibilities for the Emerging Networks, Planet

Green and FitTV, with Laura Michalchyshyn, President and General Manager

reporting to him, while the company determines the strongest creative strategy

for these networks to realize their full growth potential in the future.



Eileen's 21-year track record at Discovery Communications is nothing short of

astounding. From Discovery Health Channel to Planet Green to TLC, each

network she led has been infused with creativity, innovation and content that

breaks through the clutter of the television landscape.



Her big, bold swings -

Jon & Kate

Plus 8,19 Kids and Counting,Sister Wives, andSarah Palin's Alaska - in addition to beloved seriesCake Boss andSay Yes to the Dress, have yielded strong ratings, brand awareness

and pop culture buzz. At every network, Eileen has made the programming,

processes and people demonstrably better. In less than three years, she

has transformed TLC and driven the network into the top 10 for women with an

incredible 31 series averaging more than 1 million viewers in 2010.

At Discovery Channel, there is a solid foundation to build upon and grow.

Over the past year, Clark had 22 series averaging more than 1 million

viewers and guided Discovery Channel to record ratings for

Shark Week and the epic seriesLife.

Deadliest Catch marked its strongest season ever and the way Clark and the

team handled Captain Phil's passing made us all proud. New seriesDual Survival, Auction Kings andMan, Woman, Wild have proven their

strength, andGold Rush: Alaska is

the number one new series on Friday nights.

I am confident Eileen and the team will focus on making our biggest assets even

stronger and more successful, while operating at their full creative potential.





Since taking charge at Animal Planet in 2007, Marjorie has dramatically

repositioned the network into a more adult focused, competitive brand and

created multiple successful new franchise shows including the two highest rated

series in the network's history,

Whale

Wars andRiver Monsters. Marjorie

is a proven creative and business leader and her stewardship has resulted in

28% growth since the rebrand and Animal Planet finished 2010 with the best

yearly performance ever among key demos while also ranking in top 30 among

cable.

At Science Channel, Debbie has launched more than 20 new series and delivered

eight straight quarters of viewership growth, with the annual

Punkin Chunkin special delivering the

highest HH rating in channel history. 2010 was a year of record revenue

and ratings for Science Channel andThrough

the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman was the network's highest-rated series

ever.

This new structure allows Debbie and Science Channel to emerge a bit from the

shadows of Discovery Channel. Marjorie and Debbie are both extremely

entrepreneurial and aggressive in brand strategy, and this pairing will

stimulate even more original thinking.



For our Emerging Networks Group, we want to infuse these high potential

properties with the most passionate and seasoned leadership team. Henry

has catapulted ID into a top 25 network in cable on many nights with hit series

like

On The Case with Paula Zahn,

which earned the channel its first ever 1HH rating on Sunday night. In

her nearly two years with Discovery, Laura has worked to broaden the scope of

Planet Green and strengthen the network with original programming.

Henry's proven success with ID, paired with Laura's remarkable energy and

enthusiasm, will help us realize the next phase of growth for our beachfront

real estate.

The goal with these strategic changes is to have all levels of the organization

infused with more creativity, innovation and risk taking, and to create a

leadership structure that gives our top talent the authority to push our brands

to their fullest. In addition, I believe this structure will streamline

decision making and boost creative collaboration. Under these executives'

strong guidance, I have no doubt that the best is yet to come for our U.S.

portfolio.



David Zaslav



President and CEO

