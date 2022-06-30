Discovery Plus Original Content To Take Off on American Airlines

Warner Bros. Discovery and American Airlines said they made a deal that will put content from Discovery Plus and Magnolia Network on the airlines in-flight entertainment system starting July 1.

The content includes a curated collection of original Discovery Plus programming and series from Magnolia, the joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and WBD.

“This partnership with American Airlines allows us to deliver on our promise to provide access to Discovery Plus originals and Magnolia series to our global consumers across markets and platforms,” said Elliot Wagner, senior VP, program sales, Warner Bros. Discovery. “There is nothing more global than airline travel, and we are thrilled to enhance customers’ inflight experience with content that will not only entertain, but also inspire their travel plans.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re proud of the breadth of inflight entertainment options we provide customers to help them unwind in the skies and make the most of their time with us,” said Clarissa Sebastian, managing director of customer journey for American Airlines. “Discovery Plus originals and Magnolia Network’s series bring something for everyone, and we’re thrilled to welcome them onboard to provide a playlist that will enrich our customers’ travel experiences to help them learn or transport them into a new adventure.” ■