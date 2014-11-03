Discovery Peaks at 6.7 Million for Nik Wallenda’s ‘Skyscraper Live’

Nik Wallenda once again attracted Discovery’s largest audience of the year on Sunday with Skyscraper Live, though it was well short of the tightrope walker’s Skywire Live in 2013.

Discovery said Monday that it averaged 6.7 million viewers from 9:01-9:03 p.m. ET, the second walk where Wallenda was blindfolded; the first walk across the Chicago skyline from 8:35-8:42 p.m. ET averaged 5.84 million. The average of the two walks was just over 6 million viewers.

The entire telecast, which included both walks and the 19 minutes in between, averaged 5.82 million viewers.

The numbers were down considerably from the 13 million that watched Wallenda traverse the Grand Canyon in June of 2013, though the competition — from both NBC’s Sunday Night Football and AMC’s The Walking Dead — was much stiffer.