Nik Wallenda's Skywire Walk Draws 13 Million Viewers
Nearly 13 million viewers watched tightrope walker Nik Wallenda successfully cross the Grand Canyon Sunday night, according to Nielsen.
The walk segment from 9:38-10:01 p.m. drew 12.98 million total viewers and 5.87 million adults 25-54, while the Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda main event from 9:10-10:20 p.m. averaged 10.68 million total viewers and 4.77 adults 25-54. Combined with the pre-show from 8-9:10 p.m., which drew 6.25 million viewers, the entire event averaged 8.5 million watchers.
Hosted by Today's Willie Geist and Natalie Morales, Skywire Live was Discovery Channel's highest-rated special since Walking With Dinosaurs and Raising the Mammoth in 2000, beating recent nature specials like Planet Earth and LIFE.
Combined with the debut of Naked & Afraid, it was the best night for the network since July 2010. Naked delivered 4.16 million total viewers and 2.06 million adults 25-54 from 10:20-11:20 p.m., making it Discovery's second-highest rated series premiere behind 2012's Amish Mafia.
