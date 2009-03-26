Discovery Orders Stephen Hawking Doc Series

Discovery has commissioned Darlow Smithson Productions to produce a three part documentary series on theoretical physicist Dr. Stephen Hawking.

The series, Stephen Hawking's Universe (wt) will air on Discovery's channels worldwide, and will be produced in collaboration with the Cambridge professor and author of A Brief History of Time.

Stephen Hawking's Universe will utilize CGI, live action, archival footage and visual effects to bring Hawking's vision of the cosmos and the Universe to the screen.

"To my knowledge, no other network has ever undertaken as compelling or ambitious a project as this to date," said John Ford, President and General Manager, Discovery Channel, announcing the pickup. "We are breaking the mold of documentary filmmaking and storytelling in Stephen Hawking's Universe. Visualizing the universe through the mind's eye of one of the greatest minds on the planet is an incredibly challenging prospect. Darlow Smithson was the ideal choice to bring this definitive series to the screen and to Discovery Channel's audience around the globe."

The series, which will bow on Discovery in early 2010, will kick off with a two hour premiere followed by two one hour installments.

It is executive produced by John Smithson for Darlow Smithson Productions and Susan Winslow for Discovery Channel.