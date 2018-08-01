Discovery Once Again Gives ‘Shark Week’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 29).

On the strength of 692 million TV ad impressions, Discoverytops our ranking with a Shark Week promo that co-promotes sponsor Swedish Fish; the network also snags third place for its new docuseries about dangerous jobs, Hard to Kill.

Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race inches up the chart to No. 2 from No. 3 last time, while USA promotes the second season of The Sinner at No. 4.

Closing out our top five: an HGTV network sizzle promo that scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (146) in our ranking, getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).