Discovery Gives ‘Naked and Afraid of Sharks’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers July 16-21).

On the strength of 411 million TV ad impressions, Discovery tops our ranking with a promo for a Shark Week “special event” called Naked and Afraid of Sharks; a general Shark Week promo also snagged first place in our previous ranking, though with a lot fewer impressions (217 million).

Once again a promo for FX’s drug-world saga Snowfall takes second place, while an HGTV network sizzle promo, celebrating multiple series, repeats at fourth place, and a Desert Flippers-focused promo grabs fifth. A new entrant in our top 5: a promo for Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race, at No. 3.

Notably, HGTV’s sizzle promo scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (141) in our ranking, getting 41% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).