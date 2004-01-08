Trending

Discovery Nets Unearth New Shows

Discovery Networks U.S. Wednesday unveiled its new programming at the Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles.

The Learning Channel wants to give someone a chance to land their dream job with new series Help Wanted, but the job hunters first have to win the opportunity. Help Wanted, a new six-episode series debuting April 19, will pit five contestants in trials of stress, physical endurance and intense questioning as they vie for a shot at a job. In the end, the boss gets to decide whether to make the winner an offer.

Sister net Animal Planet is jumping into dog shows with the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship on Jan. 31, which will also be on Discovery Channel. Animal Planet is planning a pregame show Road to the National Championship.

Discovery Channel’s latest animal show is a departure from its usual high-end documentaries. On Animal Face-Off, mechanical animal replicas will square off in computer-generated duels to see which species will survive. The face-offs pair similar animals, like a lion and a tiger, and some unusual matchups, like a gorilla with a leopard. The 12-part series debuts March 21.

Travel Channel is bringing back its hit poker show World Poker Tour for a second season in March.