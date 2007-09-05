Discovery, NASA Partner for Space Program's 50 th Anniversary

New York --

Discovery Communications

and NASA are teaming up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the space program. The announcement was made Wednesday evening at a premiere screening of In the Shadow of the Moon at the Museum of Natural History here.

The partnership will span multiple platforms, with never-before-seen archival footage and special programming, beginning in the spring of 2008 and continuing through the summer.

"We not only honor 50 years of wonder, achievement and surprise, but also look toward a bright future of new discoveries. Our planned 2008 specials and series documenting NASA’s greatest moments will inspire a new generation to explore and innovate,” said Jane Root, president and general manager of Discovery Channel and The Science Channel.

In the Shadow of the Moon will make its world television premiere on Discovery in the summer of 2008 as a centerpiece of the commemorative programming. The film tells the tale of the astronauts who traveled to the moon in their own words, and uses rare archival footage spanning the entire Apollo project and beyond.

In addition to the television programming, Discovery will conduct educational workshops and local screenings throughout 2008, as well as producing special podcasts and original Web content to commemorate NASA.

"This partnership with Discovery enables NASA to bring the excitement of 50 years of exploration and discovery to a wider audience,” said Robert Hopkins, NASA chief of strategic communications. “This leverages NASA’s compelling content with Discovery’s state-of-the-art production capability and technology to tell the NASA story -- past, present and future -- through a variety of media and platforms.”

NASA was created as a result of the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which was passed by Congress Oct. 1, 1958.

2008 is shaping up to be a big year for Discovery, with the media company launching green lifestyle channel Plant Green in the first quarter and the NASA partnership ongoing throughout the year.