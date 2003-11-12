Discovery Names New Marketing Chief

Discovery Networks U.S. tapped former Sony Electronics marketing executive Ken Dice to be its new head of marketing. As executive VP of marketing, Dice will oversee marketing efforts for Discovery’s five analog networks, seven diginets and interactive outlets.

Most recently, he was Sony’s senior VP of consumer marketing. He is also a veteran of ad agency Leo Burnett, where his portfolio included big name clients like McDonald’s and Reebok.

Discovery’s former marketing chief Chris Miller departed last summer to move back to New York.