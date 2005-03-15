Discovery Names Marketing Mavens

Discovery Networks has named Victoria Lowell and Patrick Lafferty senior VP's, Marketing.

The two will guide branding teams at their respective groups of networks – Lowell managing Discovery Health, FitTV and Animal Planet and Lafferty overseeing Travel Channel, The Science Channel, Military Channel and Discovery on Demand.

Lowell moves up from vice president, marketing, Discovery Health Channel and FitTV, where she managed channel positioning, brand development and on- and off-air advertising and marketing.

Lafferty joins Discovery from Leo Burnett USA, where he rebranded the US Army’s marketing efforts as senior vice president/account director on the firm’s account.

Both will report to Ken Dice, executive vice president, marketing Discovery Networks, U.S.