Discovery Names Freeman Executive VP, Digital Media

Discovery Communications named AOL's Joshua Freeman executive vice president, digital media.

Formerly senior VP, operations and planning for AOL Products, he is tasked with moving Discovery’s global brands across digital platforms. He will report to Bruce Campbell, president of digital media and business development.

At AOL, Freeman oversaw distribution partnerships for the company's free products, as well as content partnerships for AOL Video, including those with media companies like CBS, NBC Universal and Viacom. Before that, he was VP, strategy and business development for AOL Video.

Before AOL, Freeman was a media consultant at Bain & Co.