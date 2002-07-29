Discovery at the movies
One of cable's top destinations for nonscripted fare, Discovery Channel, is
getting into the movie business.
New Discovery Networks U.S. president Billy Campbell, who oversees the company's
11 American channels, said Discovery Channel will start producing made-for-TV
movies, likely three each per year, for Discovery and co-owned Animal
Planet.
There aren't any scripts in development yet, but Campbell's connections to
the creative world run deep. Before joining Discovery in June, he was president
of Miramax Television, and he has held high posts at CBS Entertainment and Warner
Bros. Television, where he helped to develop ER.
Animal Planet is already experimenting with fiction shows, including a
handful of original movies and its first sitcom, Beware of Dog, which
debuts next month.
