Discovery at the movies

One of cable's top destinations for nonscripted fare, Discovery Channel, is

getting into the movie business.

New Discovery Networks U.S. president Billy Campbell, who oversees the company's

11 American channels, said Discovery Channel will start producing made-for-TV

movies, likely three each per year, for Discovery and co-owned Animal

Planet.

There aren't any scripts in development yet, but Campbell's connections to

the creative world run deep. Before joining Discovery in June, he was president

of Miramax Television, and he has held high posts at CBS Entertainment and Warner

Bros. Television, where he helped to develop ER.

Animal Planet is already experimenting with fiction shows, including a

handful of original movies and its first sitcom, Beware of Dog, which

debuts next month.